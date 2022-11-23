Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.25

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 144 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.72. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.21 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £679.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHED. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Urban Logistics REIT to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

