Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Urban Outfitters Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
