Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.