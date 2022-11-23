Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

