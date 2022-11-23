Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of VBR stock opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
