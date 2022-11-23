Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.