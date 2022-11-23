Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,914,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

