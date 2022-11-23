Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $788,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

