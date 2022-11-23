Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.31.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after acquiring an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $54.97.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

