Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of VCM opened at C$18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.03 million and a P/E ratio of 48.74. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.87.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

