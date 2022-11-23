Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Insider Buys $13,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) insider Ross Portaro acquired 60,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Venus Concept Price Performance

VERO opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.