Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Insider Buys $13,200.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) insider Ross Portaro acquired 60,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Venus Concept Price Performance

VERO opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Further Reading

