Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Insider Silva Rajiv De Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) insider Silva Rajiv De acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VERO stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

