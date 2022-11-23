Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

