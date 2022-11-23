Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 44,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,666,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

