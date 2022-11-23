Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Insider June Morris Sells 6,018 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) insider June Morris sold 6,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $19,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

June Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, June Morris sold 2,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $7,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, June Morris sold 2,245 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,857.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, June Morris sold 973 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $3,784.97.

On Monday, August 29th, June Morris sold 1,353 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $5,181.99.

On Thursday, August 25th, June Morris sold 1,015 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $4,191.95.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vicarious Surgical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

