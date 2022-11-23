Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) PT Raised to €29.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Vicat from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vicat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Vicat from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Vicat alerts:

Vicat Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Vicat has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.