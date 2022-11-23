Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vicor stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vicor by 71,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 352,406 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,442,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

