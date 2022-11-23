Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Vicor Stock Performance
Vicor stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
