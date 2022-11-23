Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 25,259 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,243,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,027,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,115.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 47.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 80,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

