Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 25,259 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,243,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,027,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.
- On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.
- On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
