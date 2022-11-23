Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Up 4.6%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 5,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,164,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

