Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.