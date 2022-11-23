W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

