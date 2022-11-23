Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PET. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wag! Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PET. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,560,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,302,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Featured Articles

