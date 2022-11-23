Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

