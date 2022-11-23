Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,822 shares.The stock last traded at $140.51 and had previously closed at $140.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,948 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

