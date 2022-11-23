WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.