Wells Fargo & Company Increases UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $39.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 1.0 %

UGI stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. UGI has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.