Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.25 million and a PE ratio of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Forest Products Company Profile

In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,214.36.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

