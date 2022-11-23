William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Friday, November 18th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE BJ opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $18,221,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 118,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

