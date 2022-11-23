William Blair Weighs in on Symbotic Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYM. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of SYM opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

