Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Shares to Split on Friday, November 25th

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) shares are set to split on Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.
WINT stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Windtree Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.
