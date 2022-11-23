Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a report released on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WWD. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 81.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

