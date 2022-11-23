Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $107.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

WWD opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,861,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

