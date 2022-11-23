Worthington Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

