W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 8,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,302,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.11.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
