W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 8,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,302,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price for the company.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About W&T Offshore

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

See Also

