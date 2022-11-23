Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

