XPO Logistics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

