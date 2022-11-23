Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

YELP stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 242,696 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

