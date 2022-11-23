Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $455,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,485,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 200.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 110,114 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $281,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

