Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 33,893 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $119,642.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,994.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 1.6 %

ZVIA stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 474,725 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 45.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 936,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 281,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zevia PBC

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.