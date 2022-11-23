Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,443 shares of company stock worth $1,436,184. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.