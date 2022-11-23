Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 900,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $985.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

