17,372 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PBF Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of PBF stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.