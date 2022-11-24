19,572 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

