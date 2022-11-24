22,754 Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NUAG stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

