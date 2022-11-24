2,352 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $106,198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after buying an additional 314,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

