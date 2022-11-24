235,773 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 611,456 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

