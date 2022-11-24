2,811 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

