3,863 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

