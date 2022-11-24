4,100 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CCEP opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
