4,227 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.12 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.