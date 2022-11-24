53,640 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

